Woman accused of driving through door of Myrtle Beach convenience store after cigarette dispute

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman drove through the door of a Myrtle Beach convenience store Tuesday morning following a dispute over the price of cigarettes, police said.
At around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the Scotchman at 3211 S. Kings Highway for a 911 hang up, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
The clerk said a woman, later identified as 57-year-old Sheila Paras, came to the store and asked about the price of cigarettes. After the clerk told her the price, Paras reportedly told the clerk she did not have enough money.
According to the report, Paras is seen on surveillance footage putting her vehicle in reverse and pointing it directly at the door. Paras hit the front door, damaging it and breaking the glass, police said.
Paras then struck the door a second time with enough force that it shook the surveillance camera, the report states. According to police, Paras was ready to hit the door a third time but the clerk convinced her to stop.
After Paras parked her vehicle parallel to the damaged door, she approached the clerk and told her that she “should have just given her what she asked for,” the report states.
Paras walked back to her car, grabbed a handful of change and dropped it onto the broken glass, police said.
According to the report, Paras was acting erratically when police arrived on scene. The 57-year-old reportedly admitted to having a double-shot of Southern Comfort, but police said she passed a field sobriety test.
Paras was charged with damage to property and taken to the Myrtle Beach jail.
