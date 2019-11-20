Building renovated for Lowcountry non-profit with help from local hardware store employees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of employees from eight different Lowes stores across the spent the past few days at the Carolina Youth Development Center finishing a much-needed renovation.
According to Katy Calloway, the center’s Vice President of advancement, 45 volunteers did everything from replacing floor and ceiling tiles to adding a new layer of paint and redoing the building’s kitchen.
The project renovated the center’s George Williams Building, which will be the site of the CYDC Community Based Programs team and serves more than 700 people every year.
“It’ll be set up kind of like a comfortable living room, with living room furniture, books, toys to families who are receiving counseling services a place where they can feel comfortable with one another and bond with one another,” Calloway said.
The project is a part of Lowes’ heroes program which allows employees to volunteer in the community.
Goose Creek store manager Benjamin Duncan said in a statement that what started with just one store grew to a partnership collaborating with stores across the Lowcountry.
“It (Lowe’s Heroes program) is strictly volunteered by our associates and they are there out of their desire to help their communities,” Duncan said. “I would estimate that our in-kind donation amount is around $18,000 at this point.”
The renovations are being unveiled Wednesday morning.
