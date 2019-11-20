CCSD parents working to ensure Minnie Hughes elementary stays open after board decision

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Days after the Charleston County School Board made the decision to keep Minnie Hughes Elementary school open, parents in the area are meeting to ensure the school stays open forever.
During Monday’s meeting, Reverend Mack, who represents a part of district 23, opposed the recommendation to close the school. He instead proposed to create a committee of representatives from the district, with a select committee of the school board, to come up with a resolution to address what he called an ‘educational dilemma’ in District 23.
On Wednesday, the parents and community members who fought to keep Minnie Hughes open will meet with the constituent board to begin nominations for this committee.
Parents say they also want students to be apart of these meetings to ensure that their needs are being met inside the school. According to parents, the plan is to have at least two parents each from Edisto, Ravenel, Hollywood and Adams Run participate.
Those parents say it’s important to make sure the school is constantly progressing to avoid another possible closure.
Brittany Thompson’s son has been at Minnie Hughes for two years. She says keeping the school open is a blessing.
“The little bit of time that we’ve been here, his progress has been amazing," she said. "At previous schools, there wasn’t really any progress. He has a disability and all the teachers here, The parents, they all work together with everybody so his progress is amazing.”
Wednesday’s meeting is open to the community. It will be held at Baptist Hill High School at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.