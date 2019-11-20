Challenger ousts incumbent in Charleston City Council race’s unofficial results

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Though results from Tuesday’s runoff election won’t be certified until Thursday, current numbers indicate District 3 residents will have a new representative on city council.
Jason Sakran pulled in 51% of the votes against James Lewis Jr.'s 49% in Tuesday’s runoff. In actual vote counts, Sakran brought in 987 votes, only 25 more than Lewis’s 962.
Charleston County Election Commission Chairman Joe Debney says there are about five challenge ballots outstanding for the district that won’t be counted until the certification process on Thursday. But those represent too few votes to give a victory to Lewis, who has served the district on council since 1995.
Debney also says that there were approximately 48 people who cast a ballot but did not vote for either candidate. Those 48 ballots could have made all the difference in a tight contest.
If the runoff had ended in a tie, Debney said there would have been another runoff election until a clear winner was chosen.
