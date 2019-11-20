Charleston Co. public library system to boycott major book publisher

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Public Library system (CPPL) officials say they will temporarily stop purchasing newly released books from a prominent publisher because of their “recent business practices toward libraries.”
For at least the next 12 weeks, the Charleston County Public Library system will stop buying newly released print books, e-books, downloadable audio books and books on CD from Macmillan Publishers.
On Nov. 1, the company put an embargo on library e-book purchases which prevents libraries from purchasing more than one copy of a newly released e-book for the first eight weeks after publication in order to increase sales.
“CCPL opposes any effort to restrict or delay our ability to provide the public with free and equitable access to information and services,” CCPL Executive Director Angela Craig said. “Macmillan’s embargo could lead to patrons waiting months or longer for some e-books.”
At CCPL between 2018 and 2019, the number of e-books circulated increased by 22 percent, according to library system spokesman Doug Reynolds.
The American Library Association has denounced the embargo. As of Nov. 18, almost 207,000 people have signed the associations petition urging Macmillan to lift the embargo.
“ALA’s goal is to send a clear message to Macmillan’s CEO John Sargent: e-book access should be neither denied nor delayed,” said ALA Executive Director Mary Ghikas. “Libraries have millions of allies out there, and we’re inviting them to take action.”
Library officials say visitors to a Charleston County library may not have access to Macmillan titles for a limited period of time during or after the boycott. The move will not affect books already in circulation.
“We ask our patrons to be patient and understand that we are operating in their best interest,” Craig said. “We believe a short-lived inconvenience is worth a potential long-term gain. This embargo by Macmillan sets a dangerous precedent, which could result in influencing other publishers and we must take a stand now before it’s too late.”
