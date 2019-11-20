Charleston Co. student facing charges after attack sends teacher to hospital

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Liberty Hill Academy teacher had to be taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after police say a student attacked her.
According to the incident report, a 13-year-old student was charged with assault and battery in the third degree after she slammed a 58-year-old teacher into the wall. The responding officer said he later watched the incident on surveillance video and saw the teen rush the teacher’s desk.
“The juvenile suspect pushed the desk from between the two so she could physically confront [the teacher]," the officer said. “[The student] with both hands shoved [the teacher] back into the wall with her hands near [the teacher’s] shoulders and neck.”
Other staff members then ran into the room and separated the two, according the report. The teacher complained of head, back, and neck injuries and was later transported to the hospital.
After the alleged attack, the student “in an irate behavior purposely pulled the fire alarm sending the school into a major disruption," the report said.
The officer said he then handcuffed the student and put her into his police car until he “could regain control of the school chaos.” She was charged with assault and battery and interference with a fire alarm. She was later released to her guardian.
Liberty Hill Academy is the Charleston County School District’s K-8 alternative program and day treatment center. In May, the district was investigating after they said two staff members, one of whom suffered a concussion, were injured there.
A comment has been requested from the Charleston County School District.
