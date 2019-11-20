Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at West Ashley motel

By Live 5 Web Staff | November 20, 2019 at 4:47 PM EST - Updated November 20 at 4:47 PM

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting at a West Ashley motel on Monday.

Authorities said 37-year-old Rafael Dearmas died at 11:25 p.m. as a result of injuries he sustained from a gunshot wound.

Charleston police officers arrived on scene at the Motel 6 in the 2000 block of Savannah Highway shortly after dispatchers received the initial call at 11:15 p.m.

Investigators are currently working to find out why the shooting happened.

Police said no charges have been filed at this time.

