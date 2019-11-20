Cougars Pick Up First Road Win Of Season With Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Five players scored in double figures as College of Charleston picked up its first road win of the season at Marshall, 76-66, on Tuesday night at the Cam Henderson Center.
The Cougars (3-1) shot a season-high 48.4 percent from the field (30-of-62) behind a 9-of-12 performance from Grant Riller, who led all scorers with 22.
With CofC trailing by seven in the first half, Riller rattled off nine-straight points to take the lead, 22-19, with 10:21 left on the clock.
Jaylen Richard was fouled on the layup and converted the three-point play heading into halftime tied at 35-35.
The Cougars broke things open in the second half of play and led by double digits for the final three minutes. Joining Riller was Sam Miller inside with 13 points, Brevin Galloway with 12 points and Zep Jasper with 10.
Jaylen McManus had a near double-double performance with 12 points and game-high nine rebounds. It was his third-straight game in double figures – a career best streak.
The Cougars will continue their road travel to UCF (2-1) next on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. (ET) in Orlando, Fla. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN3.
POSTGAME NOTES
• College of Charleston started Zep Jasper, Grant Riller, Brevin Galloway, Jaylen McManus and Osinachi Smart (3-1).
• With the win, College of Charleston improves to 1-0 in the all-time series with Marshall. It was a first-time meeting between the two schools and Marshall will return the home-and-home series next season at TD Arena.
• Grant Riller extended his double-digit scoring streak to 32-consecutive games with a game-high 22 points at Marshall. He has now tabulated 1,883 career points to date.
• The Cougars tied their season high with nine steals against the Thundering Herd. They also forced them into 18 turnovers which resulted in 19 points.
• Jaylen McManus turned in his third-straight game in double digits with 12 points and a career-high nine rebounds at Marshall.
• Sam Miller recorded a season-high 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field at Marshall.
• Zep Jasper registered double figures in scoring for the seventh time of his career with 10 points versus the Thundering Herd.
• Brevin Galloway also added 12 points – his third double-figure game in the last four games for the Cougars.
• CofC improves to 37-14 all-time against opponents from Conference USA.
POSTGAME QUOTES
College of Charleston Head Coach Earl Grant
On the game …
“I’m proud of my players coming into a hostile environment. We knew it would be a tough game. I’ve followed Marshall the last 20 years, so I know about this program and its tradition. I knew they had a good team and had good players. They play a very unique style. I give my players credit for following the game plan and showing great toughness. They found a way to win against a really good team.”
On going up against Marshall’s size …
“They have a lot of length. I thought they were longer than us. Obviously, taller than us. I thought we were quicker. You have to use what you got. We had speed and quickness. We used it and we came up with some steals and deflections. In the middle first, it turned the game with our ball pressure. Again, we knew it would be hard. We were concerned about the game with their style of play and how they move the ball. Coach (D’Antoni) does a great job of getting his guys playing with speed and pace. You have to be very focused when guarding them. I thought our players did a good job of that tonight.”