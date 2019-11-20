Family members defend loved one accused of making bombs

COTTAGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Family members of a Colleton County man accused of making bombs at his home are saying what deputies describe as suspicious devices were fireworks.
Shuwn Doyle’s relatives say authorities overreacted when they sent a bomb squad to Doyle’s home near Cottageville Tuesday night. Family members say it all started when Doyle got into an argument with his mom.
They say his younger sister got scared.
“She thought they were going to be fighting, and she went in the room and called 911 and told them there was a bomb in the house,” Doyle’s aunt, Kimberly Goins, said.
The Charleston County bomb squad was called out to the scene.
“When I come out I was like wow, and then when the bomb truck come out here I was like this is crazy, all taxpayer money for nothing,” Doyle’s aunt, Julie Muckelvaney, said.
The bomb squad found three handmade explosive devices, fireworks wrapped with tape.
Authorities say the devices are just like bombs that could injure or kill someone.
Doyle was arrested.
His family members say he would never hurt anyone.
“They did it before. We did it for the 4th of July. It’s just like a loud explosion. It doesn’t blow up nobody. It doesn’t hurt nobody, just loud sparkles,” Muckelvaney said.
“All of this came out of proportion with the bomb situation. It was sparkles that he just wrapped up in electrical tape and I went out of control,” Goins said.
Doyle is charged with three counts manufacturing or possessing an article designed to cause damage by fire or other means, according to Colleton County Sheriff’s spokesperson Shalane Lowes.
If convicted he faces up to 15 years in prison.
Authorities say he was also on probation for a third-degree burglary charge.
