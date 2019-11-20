Group receives big donation for program bringing cheer to young patients

Group receives big donation for program bringing cheer to young patients
Through the Happy Wheels organization, volunteers pay visits to patient rooms with a surgical cart filled with toys, games, books and stuffed animals. (Source: Live 5)
By Lisa Weismann | November 19, 2019 at 9:00 PM EST - Updated November 19 at 9:00 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A program that aims to bring joy to patients at MUSC Children’s Hospital received a large grant from State Farm Tuesday.

Through the Happy Wheels organization, volunteers pay visits to patient rooms with a surgical cart filled with toys, games, books and stuffed animals. Children can select a new object each week.

During a check presentation at MUSC on Tuesday, State Farm presented the group with a $25,000 donation. The money is presented though State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist program.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.