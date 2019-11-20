Group receives big donation for program bringing cheer to young patients

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A program that aims to bring joy to patients at MUSC Children’s Hospital received a large grant from State Farm Tuesday.
Through the Happy Wheels organization, volunteers pay visits to patient rooms with a surgical cart filled with toys, games, books and stuffed animals. Children can select a new object each week.
During a check presentation at MUSC on Tuesday, State Farm presented the group with a $25,000 donation. The money is presented though State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist program.
