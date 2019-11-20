Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 11)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
AFC
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Did not play in a 17-10 loss to Oakland
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 6 tackles, .5 sacks and 1.5 TFL in a 17-10 loss to Oakland. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 31 tackles, 1 pass deflection, 7.5 TFL and 1.5 sacks this season
Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Played offensive line in a 34-17 win over Washington
NFC
Robert Quinn, DE, Dallas Cowboys - Had 3 tackles, 1 sack and 2 TFL in a 35-27 win over Detroit. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 19 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 9.5 TFL and 8.5 sacks this season
Fadol Brown, DE, Chicago Bears - On Injured Reserve
Brett Toth, OL, Arizona Cardinals - Placed on Non-Football Injury list
Zack Bailey, OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers- On Injured Reserve
