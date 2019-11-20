Man hospitalized with gunshot wounds after deputies find vehicle with bullet holes

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are working to find out if two separate incidents are connected in a possible shooting on Highway 78 early Wednesday morning.
A vehicle with 16 bullet holes was found unoccupied in the 9000 block of Highway 78, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Roger Antonio.
At the same time, a man showed up at an area hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. Deputies are trying to figure out of the man is the same person who was inside the vehicle which was shot up.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates as they become available.
