Man hospitalized with gunshot wounds after deputies find vehicle with bullet holes

Man hospitalized with gunshot wounds after deputies find vehicle with bullet holes
Deputies on scene where they found bullet holes in a vehicle on Hwy 78.
By Live 5 Web Staff | November 20, 2019 at 3:52 AM EST - Updated November 20 at 3:52 AM

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are working to find out if two separate incidents are connected in a possible shooting on Highway 78 early Wednesday morning.

A vehicle with 16 bullet holes was found unoccupied in the 9000 block of Highway 78, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Roger Antonio.

At the same time, a man showed up at an area hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. Deputies are trying to figure out of the man is the same person who was inside the vehicle which was shot up.

Breaking: Possible shooting incident on Ladson Rd near Hwy 78

Posted by Raphael James Live 5 News on Tuesday, November 19, 2019

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.