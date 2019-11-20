Mother faces charges in 3-year-old’s death after fall at CLT Airport, sources say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A mother is facing charges in her 3-year-old son’s death after the boy died from injuries suffered in a fall at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in September, sources say.
Law enforcement sources indicated Tuesday that there are active warrants out, charging the mother with child neglect related to her son’s death.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said officers responded to the incident at the airport around 9 p.m. on Sept. 25.
CMPD says the toddler, who the Medical Examiner’s Office identified as Jaiden Samir Cowart, had fallen in the stairway near the baggage claim area. Airport Medic immediately arrived on the scene and began to administer first aid.
The child was then taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Cowart was taken to Atrium Health’s Levine’s Children’s Hospital and was pronounced dead on Saturday, Sept. 30, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.
“Our thoughts are with the family during this very difficult time,” the Charlotte Douglas International Airport said in a statement. “We are extremely grateful for the quick response of our emergency crews and law enforcement officers and for the medical assistance and care they provided.”
The airport did not release additional details about the incident.
