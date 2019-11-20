New Hilton Head Island beach laws ban deep holes, long shovels

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - After a town council vote Tuesday night, shovels longer than 30 inches and holes deeper than 12 inches have been banned on Hilton Head Island beaches.
The changes in the current ordinance are an attempt to help sea turtles in order to not impede access to their nesting areas. The ordinance also notes that the changes shouldn’t discourage children from digging or building sandcastles on the beach.
“Anyone digging a hole or creating a sand structure on the beach shall restore the sand to its natural condition before leaving the beach and no later than 30 minutes prior to sunset as stated by the National Weather Service,” the ordinance states. " Shovels, except those that are made of wood and/or plastic and that are less than 30 inches in length and 6 inches in width, shall be prohibited on the beach. No persons shall dig any hole to a depth greater than 12 inches on the beach."
A new part of the ordinance also pertains to property left on the beach overnight including chairs, hammocks and umbrellas. If those kinds of items are found overnight, they will be deemed a “public nuisance" and disposed of.
The ordinance goes into effect immediately. It wasn’t immediately clear what the punishment will be for violating the new parts of the ordinance, but Live 5 has reached out to the town of Hilton Head for an answer.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.