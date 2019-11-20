New recreational soccer complex planned for Daniel Island

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A new recreational soccer complex could be coming to Daniel Island.
A group of investors has announced plans for “Pitch 579″ which will have fields for youth leagues, adult leagues, soccer camps, clinics and tournaments. Plans also call for a clubhouse and 15,000 square feet of retail space.
The 5-acres of land borders Talison Park Lane and Parkline Avenue and includes space for four 7 vs. 7 and two 5 vs. 5 artificial turf fields.
“We’re thrilled to be creating a place for the families of Daniel Island to share in the game of soccer as well as gather for meals, events, and shopping. As the community continues to grow, we want to provide a place of recreation and respite to serve residents of all ages,” said Tony Bakker, one of the developers behind the project.
Several renderings of the project have been released.
Developers have begun submitting plans to the city of Charleston. A timeline for the project hasn’t been announced yet.
