Parents, community members to meet on future of CCSD school saved from closure

YONGES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Now that the Charleston County School Board dropped a plan to close a Yonges Island elementary school, parents are meeting to determine how to protect the school from future closure attempts.
During Monday’s board meeting, board chair Rev. Eric Mack, who represents part of District 23, opposed the recommendation to close Minnie Hughes Elementary School. Instead, he proposed creating a committee of representatives from the district with a select committee of the school board to come up with plans to address what he called “an educational dilemma” there.
The parents and community members who fought efforts to close Hughes Elementary will meet Wednesday to begin nominations for the committee.
Parents say they also want students to be apart of these meetings to ensure that their needs are being met inside the school. The plan, parents say, is to have at least two parents each from Edisto, Ravenel, Hollywood and Adams Run participate.
Those parents say it’s important to make sure the school is constantly progressing to avoid another possible closure.
Wednesday’s meeting is open to the community. It will be held at Baptist Hill High School at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.