Presidential hopeful Deval Patrick to visit S.C.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick will make two stops in the Palmetto State Wednesday.
He will visit Claflin University in Orangeburg where he will meet with the student body leadership of both Claflin University and South Carolina State University. During his visit, he will discuss issues facing students at historically-black colleges and universities and his vision to build a better, more inclusive American Dream for the next generation, according to his campaign.
Patrick will then travel to Charleston for lunch at Hannibal’s Kitchen.
Meanwhile, South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick released a statement Tuesday night about Patrick’s first visit to South Carolina:
“Apparently one Massachusetts liberal wasn’t enough for the Democrat Party. Just like with Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden, we look forward to seeing Deval Patrick waste his time and money on this futile effort. South Carolina’s economy is booming because of President Trump and we look forward to seeing him re-elected in 2020.”
Patrick announced Thursday he would run for president, making a late entry into the Democratic race less than three months before primary voting begins.
In an announcement video, Patrick highlighted his poverty-stricken childhood on Chicago’s South Side, saying he’s running for the “people who feel left out and left back.”
Patrick made history as the first black governor of Massachusetts and has close ties to former President Barack Obama and his network of political advisers. But he faces significant fundraising and organizational hurdles this late in the race.
His announcement comes as some Democrats worry about the strength of the party’s current field of contenders.
