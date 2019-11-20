SCDOT: Debris that knocked out driver on Lowcountry highway was piece of broken pavement

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - State transportation officials say debris that smashed through a car’s windshield and knocked out a driver on a Lowcountry highway was a piece of broken concrete pavement.
Officials with Colleton County Fire and Rescue say three people from Florida were hurt Sunday afternoon on I-95 near the 63 mile marker when a “football-sized” piece of concrete propelled through the vehicle, striking the 18-year-old driver in the head causing severe head trauma and knocking her unconscious.
Highway Patrol says it’s believed that the debris was kicked up by another vehicle.
On Wednesday, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said a crew was sent to the location of the incident to patch the area with asphalt where the pavement had been dislodged.
“SCDOT staff will continue to monitor the area until a permanent repair is made,” officials said in a statement.
According to state transportation officials, the location is within the area of a project that is coming up that includes concrete patching along I-95 in Colleton County which will be used to make permanent repairs.
Colleton County Fire and Rescue officials say after the driver was knocked unconscious her 15-year-old sister, who was also injured, grabbed the steering wheel in an attempt to guide the vehicle to safety.
The car then drove off of the left shoulder narrowly missing a creek, back to the road and then back into the median where it struck several trees.
A passenger in the back seat received minor injuries.
