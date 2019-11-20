17A shut down in Dorchester Co. after crash with reported injuries

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Highway 17A in Dorchester County is currently shut down because of a crash with reported injuries.
The road is closed between Dorchester Road and Beech Hill Road.
According to Trooper Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a red Dodge pick-up truck hit a power pole and airbags deployed. A driver of a car was also airlifted from the scene to an area hospital.
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office also say there are power lines down and are advising drivers to use an alternate route.
The call came in at 5:06 a.m. and the power company has been notified about the downed lines.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
