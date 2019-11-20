Townville shooting victim’s mother forgives shooter 3 years after her son’s death

TOWNVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - On Sept. 28, 2016, a 14-year-old Jesse Osborne fatally shot his father, and then drove 3 miles to Townville Elementary school and opened fire on the school’s playground.
First-grader Jacob Hall, 6, was wounded along with another student and a teacher. Hall did not survive.
When asked what the first thing she remembers about that day is, Renae Hall, Jacob’s mother, responded, “the phone call.”
“The phone call that there was a shooting at Townville school,” Hall said. “As soon as I got that phone call I had this eerie feeling inside me that it was my baby. I had no way to prove it but I couldn’t shake that feeling.”
Renae later learned that her son was one of the victims who were shot on the playground. He succumbed to his wounds days later, and Renae’s life entered a downward spiral.
“It just got really dark,” Hall said. “I tried to block a lot of it out, but that’s when I started my path down the dark road. I couldn’t accept the fact that my precious baby was gone. Instead of turning to God I turned to drugs, to try to heal, and that didn’t work.”
Two years and many mugshots later, Renae made the decision to turn her life around and checked herself into a rehabilitation center. She also began attending church regularly in an attempt to find peace.
It was her newfound faith and connection to God that allowed her just last week to sit in the courtroom and look the boy who killed her son in the eye, and forgive him.
“I’ve done a lot of things that I’m not proud of, a lot of things that when I go in front of my maker I have to be forgiven for,” Hall said. “The Bible says that we have to forgive those who have sinned against us and that’s what I’ve done. I am able to forgive… because I need to be forgiven.”
Jacob isn't coming back, but Renae says she feels closer to him now than she ever has since his passing three years ago.
“Knowing that I have rededicated myself, knowing that I am saved, knowing that I am forgiven for my sins, knowing that I am going to see Jacob again one day, I have peace,” Hall said. “For Jacob, justice has been served.”
Copyright 2019 WYFF. All rights reserved.