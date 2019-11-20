Warming trend on the way over the next few days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is locking in sunshine across the Lowcountry for the next several days as temperatures begin to warm back up. Yesterday was the first time in over a week that the temperature topped 60°. We’ll do it again today with a sunny sky and highs in the mid 60s. By Friday, temperatures will climb into the 70s and we’ll be there again on Saturday before a cold front moves into our area. This cold front will bring a chance of rain Saturday night and then cool us back down into the 60s on Sunday.