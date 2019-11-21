After brief search, police capture man accused of punching woman outside MUSC emergency room

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have captured a man who allegedly assaulted a woman unprovoked early Thursday morning outside the MUSC emergency room while she was helping her mother who was just discharged from the hospital.
Antonio Lamar Stanton, 42, has been charged with strong arm robbery after he also tried to take the woman’s purse, according to the incident report.
Around 3:45 a.m. Thursday, MUSC public safety officers responded to a report that a man later identified as Stanton had assaulted a woman with a closed fist outside the emergency room and then took off down Ashley Avenue.
The woman told officers she was concerned about the assault because she had recently had cataract surgery on her left eye. She was walking her mother to their car after her mother was discharged from the hospital when the assault happened, according to the report.
Stanton was quickly identified because he was known to emergency room employees because he is homeless, the report stated. The woman said she didn’t know Stanton, but saw him staring at her as she helped her mother into a wheelchair, the report stated.
Video surveillance shows Stanton approach the woman, hit her on the face and then try to steal her purse. Stanton was arrested shortly after 7 a.m. and booked into the Charleston County jail shortly after 8 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.