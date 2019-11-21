Bridge Run registration fee to increase Dec. 1

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you’re planning to take part in the Cooper River Bridge Run in April, you have until the end of the month to register at the current price.
Registering for the April 4 event will cost $50 through the end of November.
On Dec. 1, the registration fee increases to $55 through the end of January.
On Feb. 1, the fee increases to $60 until registrations sell out.
On the registration form, the Bridge Run offers participants the opportunity to help raise money for 12 charities, including the Alzheimer’s Association, the American Cancer Society, Pet Helpers, Special Olympics of South Carolina, Coastal Crisis Chalpaincy and Windwood Farm and Family Services.
The race, which begins in Mount Pleasant and ends in downtown Charleston, is third-largest 10k in the country and has a cap of 40,000 runners.
