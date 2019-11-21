Charleston Co. Council holding preliminary vote Thursday on controversial billboard

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Thursday, the Charleston County Council will vote on the first reading to approve a digital billboard on Bees Ferry Road.
Earlier this month more than 1,000 people signed a petition opposing the billboard. Many of them saying it would ruin the character of the area, take away from the natural beauty and give way to more billboards being built in the future.
The billboard would be 35 feet tall and the LED display would change every 8 seconds.
The people who oppose the billboard say that's a distraction to drivers and they're afraid more accidents could happen in the area.
The planning commission has recommended the ordinance be approved.
The meeting will be held at the Lonnie Hamilton building at 5 p.m.
