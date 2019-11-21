Charleston County looking to pay for maintance of privately-owned, historic cemetery

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County is considering taking over the maintenance of a privately-owned, historic cemetery on James Island located behind its newly-opened library branch.
Evergreen Cemetery is an African-American cemetery associated with Grimball Plantation. It dates back to the early 1800s and sits behind the newly-opened Baxter-Patrick James Island Library. Enslaved people from that plantation, their descendants, and other community members are buried there. Some burials from as late as 2003.
“Not all graves in the [cemetery] still have markers,” a sign inside the cemetery said. “That’s because the graves of enslaved people were not always marked with headstones.”
More than 350 graves have been found on this parcel of land. A new one was even discovered on Wednesday. But the county says the owners of the land have not been keeping it up, so now they want to step in and help.
On Thursday, the county is set to ask the finance committee for the right to access and maintain this land at their expense. The cost to do so is unknown, but county crews will be responsible for the work.
“The County believes it is in the best interests of its citizens to have access to the cemetery and the known heirs have agreed to allow public access to the site,” the request said. “Prior to the library’s grand opening, and with the owner’s prior permission, the library cleaned up the grounds ridding the site of invasive and overgrown vegetation that obscured the cemetery’s natural serene setting.”
If approved by committee and council, the landowners and the county will enter a one year agreement which will renew annually. This will give the county access and maintenance responsibility for the cemetery grounds.
In the neighboring library, a genealogy kiosk is also located, so residents can look up family that may be buried in the cemetery.
