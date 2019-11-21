The Citadel can’t keep up at Illinois

The Citadel can’t keep up at Illinois
Kaelon Harris had 19 points and 10 rebounds as The Citadel falls on the road to Illinois on Wednesday night (Source: The Citadel Athletics)
November 21, 2019 at 12:43 AM EST - Updated November 21 at 12:51 AM

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - Kofi Cockburn scored 18 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead Illinois past The Citadel 85-57 on Wednesday night.

VIDEO: The Citadel falls at Illinois

It was the fourth double-double for Cockburn, a 7-foot freshman. His 17 rebounds broke a school single-game record for a freshman, previously held by Deon Thomas (16). Cockburn is the only freshman in the country with four double-doubles through five games.

Ayo Dosunmu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili each added 16 points for Illinois.

Kaelon Harris led The Citadel (1-4) with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Cockburn had eight points and 11 rebounds as Illinois led 34-20 at the half. The Illini held the Bulldogs to 7 of 36 shooting (19%) in the first half.

The Illini scored 51 points in the second half while holding the Bulldogs to 37.

BIG PICTURE

The Citadel: The Bulldogs, known for their outside shooting, didn’t find the 3-point range until the second half. The Citadel was 10 of 38 from beyond the arc for the game, but only hit three in the first half.

Illinois: All of those balls careening off the rim from errant Bulldog 3s helped pad Cockburn’s rebound totals. The Illini also played smothering defense again.

UP NEXT

The Citadel: Travels to Marist on Saturday.

Illinois: Hosts Hampton on Saturday, the third of five-games at the State Farm Center.