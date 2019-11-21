Classroom Champions: Brown wants sand and paint supplies for autistic students

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Just under two percent, or one in every 59 children, is diagnosed with autism in the United States. That’s according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And that means more autistic children are attending public schools.
As they learn the basics like other students, these children need additional assistance in the classroom to achieve their best.
Gwendolyn Brown teaches third through fifth grade students at North Charleston Elementary School. All of her students are autistic.
Some have limited verbal communication. Some are non-verbal. But all are eager to learn, and Brown says that's why sensory exploration is crucial.
"During our structured day, the students have a sensory time embedded in their schedules in which they explore various stations. During this time, they will be able to explore the various sensory stations that will have kinetic sand, play sand, painting, water stations and etc. We will use the materials daily to help implement tactile sensory needs in our classroom for all of the students," Brown said.
Brown is asking for sand and paint supplies in a Donors Choose request. The students will benefit from kinetic and play sand, and they'll be able to draw memorable paintings.
She still needs $411 for this project. If you’d like to become a Live 5 Classroom Champion for the autistic students in Brown’s class at North Charleston Elementary, click here.
Your contributions are tax deductible. Donors Choose collects your donations, purchases the items, and sends them to the teacher, ensuring that your money is used for the purpose intended.
