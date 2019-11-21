Deputies: Man charged after breaking into same laundromat twice

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - An Orangeburg man out on bond for burglary is now facing more burglary charges in connection with two separate laundromat break-ins at the same location.
Derrick Miller, 40, has been charged with two counts of burglary, possession of burglary tools, petit larceny and malicious injury to personal property. His bond was set at $34,750.
He was previously out on bond when he was arrested on Tuesday after machines at the Five Chop Road laundromat were broken into.
Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, deputies saw Miller inside the laundromat and began investigating when he told them that he covered the security cameras and acted as a lookout for someone else, according to the report.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Richard Walker said deputies found him with two flat bars and money. He was also connected to an Oct. 28 break-in at the same location.
Walker said Miller was wearing the exact same clothes as the previous incident.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.