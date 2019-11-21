Deputies open investigation into video of man throwing cat against wall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says it has opened an investigation into a video circulating on social media showing a cat being thrown against a wall at a pet grooming salon.
Deputies learned about the video circulated on Facebook Wednesday afternoon, Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio said.
The footage, which has been posted to YouTube, shows one employee grooming a dog and another grooming a cat. At one point, a shirtless man enters the frame and helps the employee hold a cat on a grooming table. The cat resists attempts to hold it down, eventually biting or scratching the man, who then picks it up and throws it on the floor.
The video has a date stamp of May 19 and was recorded by a security camera inside the salon, the owner of the business said.
He said the video was posted online by a former employee who was hoping to damage the salon’s reputation. The business owner said the employee who posted the video, a former manager, was terminated for attempting to “gloss over” what happened.
But a man claiming to be that former manger, who said he now lives in North Carolina, was not fired but left on his own accord.
The business owner says the employees involved in the incident have since been fired.
