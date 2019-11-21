Deputies searching for SC woman missing since Sunday

SANTEE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 55-year-old woman who was last seen at her home last weekend.
Tina Marie Williamson, of Santee, was last seen at her Santee Drive home on Sunday, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker.
“We’re concerned, the family is concerned, she hasn’t been heard from for several days,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If you’ve seen or know of this lady’s whereabouts, please give us a call.”
Williamson is 5-foot-10 and weighs approximately 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and black jeans.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
