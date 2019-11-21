Dog found on S.C. road with severe neck wound after chain wraps around his neck

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Williamsburg County Animal Care and Control took to Facebook Thursday to ask for the public’s help in providing medical care for a dog after a chain became embedded in his neck.
Walt was found on Walter Road in Kingstree after he wandered into a backyard. Animal control officials say the property owner removed the chain from Walt’s neck and called for help.
“As you can see, the cut is very large and deep. Despite what he has endured, he is so sweet and cheerful towards our staff,” the Williamsburg County Animal Care and Control stated in a Facebook post.
Animal control officials have not identified Walt’s owner.
If you would like to help, call the Williamsburg County Animal Care and Control at 843-355-9312, ext. 4904.
“Walt has not had the best experience with humans, it is the least that we could do for him,” the post states.
