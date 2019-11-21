Grand Jury formally indicts Colleton Co. sheriff on domestic violence charges

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A grand jury has formally indicted Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland on the charge of second-degree domestic violence.
The move opens the door for Gov. Henry McMaster to remove him from office. A letter from Senior Assistant Deputy Attorney General Creighton Waters was hand-delivered to McMaster on Thursday morning notifying him of Strickland’s indictment.
Strickland has placed himself on a leave of absence and his law enforcement certification has been suspended.
Strickland was arrested on Nov. 9 on a charge of second-degree domestic violence in connection with an incident two days earlier. Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Strickland and booked him into the Colleton County Detention Center, according to SLED spokesperson Tommy Crosby. He was released the same day on a personal recognizance bond.
An affidavit states that during an argument, Strickland assaulted the victim by “punching her in the face, with a closed fist, more than once, which caused moderate bodily injury.” Investigators also said the victim suffered a defensive injury to her arm in an attempt to protect her face.
Strickland physically took possession of the victim’s cell phones, “blocking her access to both cell phones, preventing her from reporting the incident or receiving emergency medical assistance,” the affidavit states.
Investigators say he also damaged the vehicle she attempted to flee in.
