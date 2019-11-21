Last elephant at Riverbanks Zoo leaves for new home in Milwaukee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The last elephant to live at Riverbanks Zoo has left for her new home.
Belle, a 38-year-old African elephant, now lives at the Milwaukee County Zoo.
Zookeepers posted about her transition on the Riverbanks Zoo Facebook page, saying she is adjusting well to her new home.
Belle arrived in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning and is already eating, drinking and checking everything out, zoo officials said.
She now lives with two other female elephants, Ruth and Brittany. All the elephants “trumpeted upon her arrival!”
Belle was supposed to make the move with another Riverbanks elephant, but Robin unfortunately died before they could travel together. She was 49 and died peacefully with Belle at her side, the zoo said.
Since Belle was the last elephant at the Riverbanks Zoo, zookeepers said the timing of her move was good.
“Elephants are very social animals. They need one another,” John Davis, the Director of Animal Care and Welfare at Riverbanks Zoo, said when Robin died. “And while humans can stimulate them and take good care of them, they need other elephants to socialize. We know this decision is absolutely right and we are making it for the elephant, specifically Belle’s wellbeing.”
The vacant spot where elephants lived at Riverbanks will be turned into a rhino exhibit. The zoo said that is expected to open next summer.
The zoo said they will share more updates as Belle gets used to life at the Milwaukee County Zoo.
