Local Gullah folk band up for Grammy Award

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A local Gullah folk band is up for a big award.
The band “RankyTanky” has been nominated for a Grammy Award. This is the group’s first nod.
The award is for their new release "Good Time" in the Best Regional Roots Music Album category.
The group also features three College of Charleston alums.
The band puts a modern twist on the tradition Gullah music sounds. The Grammy’s are set for Jan 26, 2020 on Live 5 News.
In addition, a worship pastor at Seacoast in Mt. Pleasant is also up for a Grammy.
Brandon Lake’s song “This is a Move” is up for an award.
