8 more mumps cases confirmed at CofC, bringing total to 51

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - College of Charleston officials say eight more mumps cases have been confirmed at the college in the past week, bringing the total to 51.
The school is still on a normal operating schedule and will not change its class and activity schedule, regardless of the number of positive mumps cases, officials say.
Since September, the College has operated two two-day vaccine clinics on campus and officials say the vast majority of the mumps cases are no longer infectious.
Those who have never received the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, are urged to receive the full two-dose MMR series. For those who have not received the MMR vaccine, please visit a local pharmacy, urgent care facility or primary care physician. Once students receive the vaccination, they should bring a copy of the record to Student Health Services.
