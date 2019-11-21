Police continuing investigation after woman shot, killed husband at W. Ashley at Motel 6

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police are continuing to investigate a deadly shooting late Monday night at a Motel 6 in West Ashley.
Investigators have determined that a woman killed her husband, 37-year-old Rafael Dearmas, inside a motel room just before 11:30 p.m.
Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said the woman called 911 to tell dispatchers she shot her husband. The pair were staying in the hotel room with their three daughters ages 14, 11, and 4 months.
Before she killed Dearmas, police say she and her daughter, 14, were engaged in a physical fight with him inside the motel room. The woman and her daughters were taken to MUSC for evaluation.
Charges have not been filed, but the Charleston police department will provide the results of the investigation to the solicitor’s office.
