SCDOT taking public comments on I-526 expansion to help choose preferred plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Project officials say the public input now on the I-526 improvement project will help shape the project’s ultimate design and construction.
Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the South Carolina Department of Transportation is holding its largest meeting yet on the highway improvement project.
Project manager Joy Riley said the main impact they expect for people living in North Charleston and in West Ashley is the noise that comes with the construction along the interstate.
Right now, SCDOT is focused on the west half of the 526 project, including improvements along the interstate from Virginia Avenue to Paul Cantrell Blvd and the redesign of the I-26 and I-526 merge.
To get feedback on many alternative plans, SCDOT hosted meetings in neighborhoods, opened an office off Rivers avenue and now they are holding a wide-scale public information meeting for anyone who wants to know more.
“The intent Is that this time next year we would have a preferred alternative and be able to come back and present that to its really important that people get involved and give us comments now so they can have a voice in what that alternative would be,” Riley said.
There is also an online meeting with more information and links for public comments until January 4, 2020.
By 2022, officials hope to have environmental approvals completed. Then construction planning and building begins.
“A corridor like this with as many vehicles as we have processing through the corridor,” Riley said. “We have to maintain that mobility throughout the construction. So construction on a project like this could take four years once we get started.”
