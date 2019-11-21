Study suggests North Carolina is 4th smartest state in the United States

(WBTV) - A recent study suggests that North Carolina is the fourth smartest state in the United States.
Researchers say this study was done using the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. Department of Education and the College Board.
States were ranked based off the analysis of four different categories, including adults 25 and older with bachelor’s degrees, high school graduation rates in 2017, median SAT score in 2018-2019 and ACT takers meeting subject benchmarks.
Here’s how North Carolina fared in each category:
- Adults 25 and older with bachelor’s degrees: 20.10 percent
- High school graduation rates in 2017: 87 percent
- Median SAT score in 2018-2019: 1,100
- ACT takers meeting subject benchmarks: 34 percent
New Jersey, Utah, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Montana, Virginia, Kansas, Wisconsin, Oregon and Minnesota were all ranked within the top 10 smartest states in the country, according to the study.
