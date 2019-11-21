SC man accused of sexually abusing young boy in “secret attic” testifies to deny allegations

YORK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rock Hill man is on trial in York County, accused of sexually abusing a young boy nearly a decade ago in what prosecutors called a ‘secret sex attic.’
According to the Rock Hill Herald, at the time of his arrest in 2016, Julio “Andy” Castillo was a volunteer at a church where he befriended the befriended the family of the boy he allegedly abused.
On Thursday another individual came forward to testify that Castillo had abused him as a young boy as well.
The witness stated that the abuse occurred between third and fifth grade when Castillo would have been eight years older than him. The man explained that the accused had been dating his sister at the time of the incidents, including what were described as ‘naked sleepovers’ and massages.
The defense for Castillo challenged the man’s statements, asking if he had heard details about the case before coming forward with his own allegations.
Castillo is ultimately accused of abusing three different young boys more than a decade ago.
When he took the stand late this afternoon, he told jurors he did not have a sexual relationship with any of the boys. He also said he built the attic in question to be a “man cave” and told juror the ropes that authorities later found in the home were going to be used by him and his wife- but he says ultimately they decided as a couple they were not comfortable with using them.
