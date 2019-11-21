Warming temperatures ahead of a week cold front!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will keep us quiet for the next few days before a cold front slides through the area this weekend. Highs today will be in the 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Warming temps are expected Friday when highs will climb into the low to mid 70s by the afternoon. The aforementioned cold front approaches Saturday but should stay far enough to our west to allow temperatures to climb into the mid 70s Saturday afternoon. The best chance of rain with this front will hold off until very late Saturday evening and into the early hours of Sunday morning. Rain should be out of here before sunrise on Sunday with cooler temps expected for the second half of the weekend.