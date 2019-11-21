Woman files lawsuit claiming man severely injured buttocks with sword

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is suing a Berkeley County father and son, claiming the son struck her with a sword while they were attempting to buy computer equipment.
The lawsuit names John and Tommy Juba and was filed Wednesday in state court in Berkeley County.
According to suit, Chasity Baughn says in December 2016, she and her husband answered an ad to buy some computer equipment and tools at Juba’s home.
Baughn says she and her husband were making the purchase inside the garage with the defendant’s roommate when suddenly John Juba charged at the couple with a sword.
The lawsuit claims when Baughn tried to get away, Juba hit her ”in the buttocks" with the sword, “causing severe and permanent injuries.”
The suit alleges Juba’s father, Tommy, knew or should have known of his son’s “propensity for dangerous and erratic behavior and that this combined with the presence of a lethal weapon” John Juba had acess to “constituted an unreasonably dangerous situation.”
Baughn is asking for a jury trial and an unspecified amount of money.
Her attorney, David Aylor, declined to comment.
According to court records, John Juba was arrested after the incident and was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
He is free on a $25,00 bond.
