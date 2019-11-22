Cincinnati-area daycare provider of 9 children found passed out more than 4 times legal limit: court docs

WYOMING (FOX19) - A woman who runs a daycare service for several children out of her Cincinnati-area home was found passed out with a blood alcohol content of .328% according to court records.
That’s more than four times over the legal limit of .08% for adults over 21 to drive.
Julie Groteke, 42, of Wyoming was booked into the Hamilton County jail Thursday night on nine counts of child endangering, jail records show.
Her bond was set at $45,000 during a brief hearing Friday.
The incident occurred back on Oct. 24 in the 300 block of Springdale Pike, police wrote in an affidavit filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.
They said they went to the home after receiving for a report of an unconscious and unresponsive 42-year-old female and were met at the front of the house by a woman who made the complaint.
She told them she had arrived to pick up her granddaughter, but no one answered the door.
She said she heard a child crying, so she went inside.
She said she saw a woman later identified at Groteke “unconscious and in distress," police wrote.
An officer also saw a woman who appeared to be unconscious on the couch in the front family room and performed a sternum rub on her until paramedics arrived and tended to her.
She was taken to Bethesda North Hospital in an ambulance.
Police, meanwhile, said they saw about 9 children - not including Groteke’s biological children - in and around the home.
The woman who had arrived to pick up her granddaughter told police the residence is being used as a daycare facility and, to her knowledge, Groteke was the only adult there caring for the children.
Police stay on scene and said they assisted the grandmother and Groteke’s father in notifying other parents and/or guardians to come to the home and pick up their youngsters.
Police said they were able to notify all parents via third party information despite any access to emergency contact information readily accessible at the residence.
A few days later, police said they received a call from child case workers at Hamilton County Job and Family Services (241-Kids) about the incident.
A worker told police an investigation had been launched after they were alerted by the hospital and asked police what happened.
The case worker then told police "that Ms. Groteke’s blood had yielded a BAC (Blood Alcohol Content) of .328 when she was admitted to Bethesda North Hospital.
According to www.alcohol.org, at a blood alcohol content of 0.30 to 0.39, you may be unconscious and your potential for death increases. Along with a loss of understanding, at this BAC you’ll also experience severe increases in your heart rate, irregular breathing and may have a loss of bladder control.
At 0.40 and over, this level may put you in a coma or cause sudden death because your heart or breathing will suddenly stop.
Groteke’s next court date is Dec. 11.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.