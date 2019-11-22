Deputies arrest man accused of killing one, shooting 2 others in home invasion

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a man accused of killing one person and shooting two other people in a home invasion in Williamsburg County.
Ladarius Kaishawn Evans, 21, of Cades was arrested by the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshal Service on Wednesday.
He’s charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder, burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
His arrest stems from an incident on Nov. 15 when deputies responded to a home on Picken Road in the Kingstree area.
When deputies arrived they found one victim with a wound to the foot. Another gunshot victim suffered an injury to the chest and back, and another victim suffered an injury to the right knee and right arm. The victims were transported to MUSC where one of the victims succumbed to their injuries.
A report states that the incident started when someone knocked at the door, and when the door was opened two suspects armed with guns entered the home and shot the victims.
“The motive of the incident is unknown at this time,” WCSO officials said.
Evans was locked up at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 355-6381.
“You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information,” the sheriff’s office said."The investigation into this matter is ongoing."
