Deputies increasing presence at Harleyville-Ridgeville schools following rumors of alleged threat

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say there will be an increased presence of deputies at Harleyville-Ridgeville schools following rumors concerning an alleged threat.
The sheriff’s office say the beefed-up presence is due to rumors that were circulating on Thursday at the schools concerning a threat to students and teachers on Friday morning.
A report states that deputies have been looking into the case since it surfaced Thursday afternoon with investigators working as late as 9 p.m. to attempt to locate the source of the rumor.
“Currently, we have been unable to locate any information to substantiate the rumors,” DCSO officials said. “However, with the safety of the kids and teachers first and foremost, the Sheriff’s Office will have a beefed-up presence at the school tomorrow.”
The sheriff’s office is urging anyone with information on the alleged threat to call the sheriff’s office immediately at (843) 873-5111.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.