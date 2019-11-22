2020 ESPN Charleston Classic Revealed, Cougars To Host and Play Strong Field at TD Arena

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The College of Charleston men’s basketball team will host and play in the 2020 Charleston Classic on Nov. 19, 20 and 22, at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C.
The strong field will also include Florida State, Houston, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Seton Hall, Tennessee and VCU.
Seven of the eight teams in the field are currently ranked in Joe Lunardi’s 2019-20 Bracketology – Seton Hall (No. 4 seed), VCU (No. 6 seed), Florida State (No. 7 seed), Tennessee (No. 8 seed), Houston (No. 8 seed), Penn State (No. 11 seed) and Oklahoma State (No. 11 seed).
This family-friendly tournament offers the teams a week of practice, play and experiences in and around historic Charleston.
Fans can secure up to a $25 discount on all-tournament tickets now by signing up for an exclusive discounted pre-sale on www.charlestonclassic.com. Those who sign-up between now and Sunday, Nov. 24, will receive first access to purchase tickets at a discount before they go on sale to the general public in July.