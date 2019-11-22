Film incentives bring TV shows and films to town

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The second season of the HBO series The Righteous Gemstones will begin production in Charleston County in January, according to production company Rough House Pictures.
The Righteous Gemstones is one of many television shows and movies that have been filmed in the Lowcountry in recent years.
“It's amazing to see Hollywood in your quaint little town,” North Charleston Director of Tourism Amy Heath said, adding that serving as a shoot location has many economic benefits.
The production companies are also able to secure rebates from a state incentive package.
According to the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism, production companies can receive an employee wage rebate and a supplier rebate.
The money is capped at $15 million per year.
A non-profit that advocates for the film industry in our state believes more money needs to be allocated to the incentives.
“Who wouldn’t want to come here?” Carolina Film Alliance President Linda Lee said. “They want to come here. There’s just not enough money.”
Lee said the Film Commission had to turn away 23 projects so far this year, including the sequel to the Halloween remake that was shot in the area in 2018.
“Can you imagine losing Halloween 2? How do you think that feels? We did Halloween 1 here. We lost Halloween 2 because we didn't have the money."
Lee suggests doubling the incentive cap to $30 million.
She is expecting state lawmakers to consider the issue in the new session.
