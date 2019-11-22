Harris Joins 1,000 Point Club as Gamecocks Roll

After a pair of free throws for Harris and a Boston layup gave the Gamecocks an early 4-0 lead, the Spartans got on the board with two free throws from Brianna Lewis. Carolina threw the clamps on after that with Herbert Harrigan rattling off three quick points, Boston sinking a pair of jumpers, freshman Brea Beal tickling the twine with a jumper, followed by a steal and a layup on the possession. The Gamecocks kept the run going with Saxton notching her first points of the night on a layup, followed by Harris driving to the hoop. The defense stood tall in the opening period, not allowing USC Upstate to convert a field goal until the 1:13 mark of the quarter as the Garnet and Black took a 33-9 lead into the second.