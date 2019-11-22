Investigators arrest suspect for fatal shooting in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting in Berkeley County.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Johntay Omar Weathers who was placed into custody by the US Marshals Task Force and the North Charleston Police Department.
According to authorities, he was arrested early Friday morning at a club off of Ashley Phosphate. Weathers was wanted for shooting and killing Xavier Moultrie on July 28.
Weathers was locked up at the Hill Finklea Detention Center where he is awaiting a bond hearing for Saturday.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
