Lane closures expected on Wando Bridge this weekend as repairs continue

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Starting Friday, the South Carolina Department of Transportation will be closing a lane on the Wando Bridge to continue maintenance work following the 2018 bridge closure.
The right lane and truck climbing lane of Interstate I-526 Eastbound will be closed to drivers until early Monday morning.
Eastbound, the left lane will stay open and the exit onto Daniel Island will remain accessible.
No westbound lanes will be affected.
The ongoing construction is a part of a larger project to rehabilitate the bridge and strengthen it after multiple issues over the past few years.
According to SCDOT’s chief engineer of operations, Andy Leaphart, they first noticed issues with the bridge back in 2016. In 2018, the department had to temporarily close the Wando bridge after a cable snapped.
Since then, crews are still working on adding back up cables and reinforcing joints along the bridge.
According to SCDOT, the project has already cost upwards of $9 million dollars and they say it’s on schedule to be completed by the end of 2020.
