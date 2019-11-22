Northwoods Mall closed on Thanksgiving Day; reopens on Black Friday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Northwoods Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and will reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 29.
“Thanksgiving is all about family, friends, and, of course, amazing food!” said Leigh Burnett, Marketing Director for Northwoods Mall. “We hope our community has a fantastic day spreading Thanksgiving cheer with loved ones, and look forward to seeing our shoppers bright and early on Black Friday to get their holiday shopping on.”
According to a statement from the mall, department stores and exterior restaurants and stores will have the option to open on Thanksgiving.
“However, access to mall common areas will be restricted until 6:00 a.m. on Friday,” officials said."We recommend calling ahead if you plan to visit these businesses."
